Ottawa Township High selects students for leadership program

Ottawa Township High School selected four sophomores as student ambassadors to represent the school at the 2026 Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program.

“Every year, we select four sophomore students based on nominations from teachers and staff,” Ottawa Township High School guidance counselor Lauren Yates said in a news release. “The teachers and staff then vote for their top four students, and we send those students to this conference because they show leadership qualities that we want in an OTHS student.”

The HOBY student ambassadors are Georgia Kirkpatrick, Keelin Gross, Hailey Thrush and Evelyn Andree.

The students will also attend the 2026 HOBY Illinois Central South Leadership Conference set from Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21, at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

“They learn leadership skills that we hope they turn back to OTHS and become stronger leaders with,” Yates said.

The HOBY Leadership Seminar was founded by actor Hugh O’Brian in 1958. The organization’s goal is to inspire a global youth and volunteer community to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.

The HOBY Illinois Central South welcomes area students to a four-day conference featuring more than 100 Illinois high school sophomores. The students participate in hands-on experiences to receive tools that help them gain confidence in their leadership abilities and apply these skills in the community.

“I’m hoping it will allow me to take more leadership roles wherever I work,” Andree said in the news release. “And help my company or whatever I’m doing, help other people feel good and be productive.”