It’s Milestone Monday for Princeton girls in season opener

Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll had her fan club, including her sister, Lauren, watching as she scored her 1,000th career point with 17 points to lead the Tigresses to a 54-17 win over Henry-Senachwine in Monday's season opener at Prouty Gym. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The 2025-26 season-opening night for the Princeton girls basketball team turned into Milestone Monday.

Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll scored 17 points and Keighley Davis had 15 points to lead the Tigresses to a runaway 57-14 victory over Henry-Senachwine at Prouty Gym in the first night of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

With her 17 points, Driscoll went over the 1,000-point mark, now the school’s No. 6 all-time scoring leader with 1,003 points. Another milestone saw coach Tiffany Gonigam become the all-time winningest coach for the Princeton girls program.

“It means a lot. I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the offseason every year, and to be able to get 1,000 feels so great. It’s amazing to have two of us on the same team,” Driscoll said, noting classmate Keighley Davis.

“I wanted to play strong defense and I wanted to get assists and steals and layup shots. And I just thank God for all the ability to be able to do it because I could’t do anything without him.”

Driscoll threatened to hit her milestone in the first quarter with 13 points in the first eight minutes of play. She and running mate Davis (10 points) teamed up dishing to one another to lead the Tigresses to a 24-0 lead.

The Tigresses ran their lead to 38-0 before Henry scored late in the second quarter.

Gonigam said Driscoll is an example for the younger players in the program what hard work can do for your game.

“I’m just thrilled for Camryn. She has put countless number of hours working on her game,” Gonigam said. “Just to see her hit this milestone in such a fun atmosphere. The girls just enjoyed the game, played well together and shared the ball. It was really exciting to see.

“Camryn is an example for everybody in our program for what hard work can co because a lot of what she has done is behind closed doors. Shooting the ball, working on her ball handling, that’s what makes it all the more exciting.

Davis, who now has 1,172 career points as she chases Tiah Romagnoli’s program record (1,506), was thrilled to have Driscoll join her in the 1,000-point club.

“It means a lot to have somebody else that I’ve played together since the seventh grade,” Davis said.

Also for Princeton, sophomore Payton Brandt scored 10 points, junior Addy Dever six and classmate Madie Gibson five.

Both Driscoll and Gonigam were recognized after the game for their milestone achievements. Gonigam, who stands 89-83 starting off her eighth season over two tenures, was tied with the late John Smith at the end of last season. He had 88 wins from 1984-94 as the Tigresses coach.

“That was really neat. When you’re in the game long enough you hit those type of milestones,” Gonigam said. “I think about all the different teams and players that were apart of it because that’s what you remember at the end of it.

“You don’t remember the individual games but you remember the players and the stories and the different memories that you make. I think about the coaches that were on the coaching staff and the mentors that I’ve had. There’s just so many people that contributed to all of that. That’s the fun part to think about.”

Notes: In other games Monday, Midland beat Putnam County 54-15 and IVC defeated Stark County 44-27.

Princeton returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Putnam County. Also Tuesday, Mendota plays IVC at 5:30 p.m., with Hall meeting Stark County in the nightcap at 8 p.m.