Former journalist creates $500 IVCC scholarship

An IVCC student works in one of the many hallway study areas as the Oglesby campus. (Shaw Local News Network)

Alexandria Braboy, a La Salle County Board member, has established “The Pen is Mightier Journalism Scholarship,” a $500 award for Illinois Valley Community College students studying journalism.

Braboy said in a statement she believes the way to meaningful and transformational change is through sharing our struggles through writing and IVCC had a great influence on her life.

“IVCC positively changed my life forever, and I am forever grateful,” she said.

Braboy represents the cities of La Salle and Peru on the County Board and is an Illinois Valley native and graduate of IVCC and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She worked as a journalist for the La Salle News-Tribune before beginning a career in grant writing, economic development, community planning, and workforce development.

“There is nothing more powerful than the written word. This is the time to offer opportunities to students who want to pursue journalism and protect the First Amendment,” Bradboy said in a statement. “Each and every dream for the greater good is possible, but we need timely, unbiased and accurate news shared to all.”