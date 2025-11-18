Shaw Local

Annawan’s 2013-14 state champs, Tanner Carlson to be inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

By Kevin Hieronymus

Annawan High School will have a state championship team and an All-State player inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame next spring.

It was announced Monday morning that the Bravettes’ 2013-14 Class 1A State champions along with former Braves All-Stater Tanner Carlson are part of the 2025 IBCA Hall of Fame class that will be recognized on May 2, 2026 in Normal.

The 2013-14 Bravettes followed a third-place finish the year before and are the first of two state champions at Annawan with the second title coming three years later.

Carlson, a 2008 graduate, is the all-time scoring leader for the Annawan boys, scoring 2,045 points. He also played at UW-Wisconsin-Parkside and Knox College.

Other inductees with area ties include coaches Greg Peterson of Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell and Phil Leib of Henry-Senachwine, players Jolene Leseman of Sterling, referee Jim Knauf of Ottawa and media (radio) member Matt Gingrich of Sterling.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL