Annawan’s 2013-14 state champs, Tanner Carlson to be inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

Annawan High School will have a state championship team and an All-State player inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame next spring.

It was announced Monday morning that the Bravettes’ 2013-14 Class 1A State champions along with former Braves All-Stater Tanner Carlson are part of the 2025 IBCA Hall of Fame class that will be recognized on May 2, 2026 in Normal.

The 2013-14 Bravettes followed a third-place finish the year before and are the first of two state champions at Annawan with the second title coming three years later.

Carlson, a 2008 graduate, is the all-time scoring leader for the Annawan boys, scoring 2,045 points. He also played at UW-Wisconsin-Parkside and Knox College.

Other inductees with area ties include coaches Greg Peterson of Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell and Phil Leib of Henry-Senachwine, players Jolene Leseman of Sterling, referee Jim Knauf of Ottawa and media (radio) member Matt Gingrich of Sterling.