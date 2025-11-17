Streator Public Library plans holiday week activities

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of holiday-themed programs from Sunday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 29.

Activities include a tree-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club running all week, with parents required to supervise children during Lego activities.

Monday programs include The Scribble Studio for adults from 4-5 p.m., featuring sensory-friendly crafts to take home.

Tuesday features Beginners Painting Academy for children from 4-5 p.m., teaching watercolor and acrylic skills, followed by Trees Storytime from 5-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday offers Game Time for teens from 3-4 p.m., with video games, board games and puzzles. A True Crime discussion group for teens and adults runs from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday’s Handprint Family Tree activity from 3:30-4:30 p.m. is open to all ages.

Friday concludes the week with Light Up Streator photo opportunities from noon to 2 p.m. and a Grinch Party from 1-2 p.m., featuring storytime, crafts and snacks.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.