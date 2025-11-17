Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Streator Ministerial Association offers free Thanksgiving meal Nov. 27

Dine-in, carry-out, delivery available; reservations due by Nov. 20

Park Place in Streator

A free lunch will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A free lunch will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be hosted by the Streator Ministerial Association. Reservations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery may be made by calling the Park Church office at 815-673-1526 by Thursday, Nov. 20.

The meal is free and open to the public. There are dine-in or carryout options available.

The Thanksgiving luncheon is made possible by generous donations from area churches, businesses and individuals.

