Oglesby Elks donate $6,000 to Illinois Valley Food Pantry

Oglesby Elks presented a $6,000 check to Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru. Pictured from left are Elk members Tim Watkins and Junior Metcalf, food pantry executive director Mary Jo Crei, and Elks Lee Thompson, Ken Ficek, Sarah Metcalf and Gary Ferrari. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 members, after taking a tour of the new Illinois Valley Food Pantry facility in Peru, presented a check for $6,000 to Executive Director, Mary Jo Credi.

The donation was made possible through the Elks National Foundation Beacon and Spotlight Grants.

Members also help with food parcel packing for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Food Pantry has seen a sharp increase in the number of clients and can use all the donations they can get to satisfy the need. This is one way the Elks help.