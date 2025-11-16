La Salle man charged with illicit digital images

A La Salle man was picked up Saturday on a warrant charging him with three counts of disseminating child pornography, each carrying up to 30 years.

Joseph W. Cartwright, 49, was charged Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court with three counts of reproducing child pornography of a victim under 13. Each count is a Class X felony carrying a six-year minimum with no possibility of probation.

Details still are emerging, but court records filed Friday allege the reproductions were downloaded or transferred in May and June.

Cartwright was picked up by La Salle police officers and booked into La Salle County Jail at 6:37 a.m. Saturday.

In a press release, La Salle police said the charges were the result of a three-month investigation into the alleged possession and disseminating of illicit images.

The La Salle Police Department has a detective assigned to the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which provided vital resources in the investigation, police said.

La Salle police were assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.