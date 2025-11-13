Streator stores to stay open late for Mistletoe Market

An aerial view of Streator City Park all lit up for Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 downtown Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Need some extra time to shop this weekend? Well, you’re in luck because Streator businesses are set to stay open late as part of the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mistletoe Market Holiday Open House.

The market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Many downtown shops will extend their hours until 8 p.m. Friday to help kick off the holiday shopping season.

In addition to shopping, Uncle D’s Barbecue will be set up at Heritage Park at Main and Monroe streets, along with live holiday music downtown.

Santa Claus will make an appearance from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Refurbished Treasures, 306 E. Main St., for a meet-and-greet. Participating stores will offer sales, giveaways and prizes throughout the event.

Updates on the Mistletoe Market are available on the chamber’s Facebook page, by emailing derek.b@streatorchamber.com or by calling 815-672-2921.

For details on store promotions, visit each business’s Facebook page.