Streator community plans donation drive this weekend for the holidays

Volunteers will collect food and essential items during Streator’s community donation drive Nov. 15 at Streatorland Food Pantry to support local pantries and the Ottawa PADS Homeless Shelter. (Mark Busch)

As the holidays approach, a communitywide effort is underway in Streator to help local families and individuals in need. A food and essential item drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Streatorland Food Pantry, 210 N. Wasson St.

Donations will benefit Streatorland and Grace Community food pantries, along with the PADS shelter in Ottawa. Organizers are asking residents to give what they can – from canned goods to winter coats.

Items most needed include holiday foods such as frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing, sweet potatoes and boxed potatoes, as well as pantry staples such as pasta, sauces, cereal, peanut butter and mac and cheese.

For Ottawa PADS, organizers said donations of toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene products, coffee, bottled water, snack items and warm clothing are most helpful.

Those who can’t make it to the pantry can schedule a pickup. Volunteers will collect donations directly from homes. To arrange a pickup, call Jessie at 779-879-0149 or email jesscooper3525@gmail.com.