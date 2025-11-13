Streator author to host launch party for middle-grade book

Streator author Julie Stroebel Barichello will host a book launch party Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Streator Public Library for her new middle grade novel, “The Mountain of Dempsey Molehill.” (Photo Provided By Julie Barichello)

Streator native and author Julie Barichello will celebrate the release of her new middle-grade novel, “The Mountain of Dempsey Molehill,” with a book launch party at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

Released this month, the book follows 12-year-old Dempsey Molehill through a year of family mischief and small-town politics in the fictional city of Pickettstown. The story explores themes of conformity, community and family chaos.

According to a news release, Barichello said she drew inspiration from her family’s storytelling traditions and the antics of her father, aunts and uncles. The book has received praise from Kirkus Reviews and was named an Editor’s Pick by BookLife Reviews through Publishers Weekly.

The launch party this weekend will include a short author talk, a reading, a meet-and-greet, book signings and games. Raffle prizes and photo opportunities also will be available.

More information about Barichello and her work can be found on her website.