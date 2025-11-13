Stage 212 hosts holiday fundraiser performance of ‘Joy to the World’ from Dec. 5-7

Stage 212 in La Salle will present “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue to Benefit the Auditorium” Dec. 5–7 at its theater, 700 First St. (Scott Anderson)

Stage 212 in La Salle will present “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue to Benefit the Auditorium” from Dec. 5 to 7 at its theater, 700 First St.

The show is a fundraiser supporting the recent renovation of the auditorium. It will feature local performers singing and dancing to a variety of holiday favorites.

Performers include Aliha Diaz, Arlo Christopherson, Aubree Lamps, Becky Christopherson, Bob Tieman, Brooklyn Lanham, Deb Torri, Doug Bartelt, Emma Stone, Fred Davis, Georgia Grosenbach, Jennifer Rexius, Jordan Zeitz, Keegan Boyt, Kevin J. Alleman, Kristen Bee, Larry Kelsey, Lexanne Jarosz, Lori Brodzik, Lucy Christopherson, Lydia Clift, Maggie Weigman, Megan Zomboracz, Nia Jarosz, Patricia Hoelle, Rylee Oakman, Sadie Brzozowski, Salem Showen, Serena Rogers, Sherri Countryman, Sophia Picco and Tracy Daugherty.

The production team includes director Jessica Kreiser, producer Reid Tomasson, music director Sarah Breyne and choreographer Emma Woulfe.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, by phone at 815-224-3025 during those hours, or online at stage212.org.