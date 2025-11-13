Princeton area students participate in ILMEA district festival

Princeton High School and Logan Junior High School students rehearsing at Augustana College (Photo provided by Steven Olson )

Princeton High School and Logan Junior High School students recently participated in the ILMEA District 2 music festival on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Students submitted video auditions. The students attend schools ranging from the Quad Cities to Peoria. Students rehearsed for an evening concert with guest directors at Moline High School or Augustana College.

The Logan Junior High School students included Elyssa Carlson, Kiera VandeVenter, and Matthew Yepsen in Junior Treble Chorus; Hattie Dye, Delilah Gyurkovics, Tegan Tibbitts, and Lizzie Trotter in Junior Mixed Chorus; and Aubrey Dunn, Jada Gartin, Kalliope Gasperecz, Charlotte Newton, Tessa Thornton, and Grant Zimmerman in Junior Band.

The Princeton High School students featured Lincoln Frost, Bianka Nickelsen, and Joel Odell in Senior Chorus; Levi Boggs, Angela Frost, and Lydia Johnson in Senior Orchestra; and Timothy Batchelor Jr., Tristan Borovicka, Hanna Claiborne, Mo Franklin, Tricia Kloepping, Scarlett Nichols, and Reuel Pattar in Senior Band.