Girls basketball tournaments to tip off next week at Princeton, Bureau Valley

Camryn Driscoll and the Princeton Tigresses will host their own tournament beginning Monday, Nov. 17. Midland is the defending champion. (Mike Vaughn)

Bureau Valley and Princeton will be hosting their own tournaments to tip off the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at those schedules:

At Princeton: There will be a slight change to the structure to the Princeton Holiday Tournament from the last two years. This year, there will be just two pools of four at the varsity level and a modified round-robin format for the F/S level. Previously, there had been three pools.

All varsity games will be at Prouty Gym and all F/S games during the week will be at Mendota. The F/S games on Saturday will be at PHS.

Midland is the defending champion. Princeton was undefeated champions in 2022 and 2023.

The Tigresses will play out of the Blue Pool with games against Henry at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, Putnam County at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and Midland on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Hall will be a part of the White Pool with games against Stark County at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, Mendota at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Midland at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

The finals will play out all day long on Saturday, Nov. 22 Prouty Gym, starting with the F/S at 10:30 a.m. and the varsity championship at 6 p.m.

The F/S Divisions will be played at Mendota on Nov. 17, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, including the Princeton sophomore and freshmen teams and sophomore teams from Hall, Mendota and IVC.

With Princeton’s first win, coach Tiffany Gonigam will become the all-time winningest coach in program history. She is tied with the late John Smith (1984-94) with 88 wins, coaching two stints over from 2016-21 and 2023 to the present.

At Bureau Valley: The Storm bring back their Thanksgiving Tournament for the second year with the same four teams. Riverdale is the defending champion.

BV will open Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Rock Falls at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar following the E-P/Riverdale game.

The next night, Nov. 19, Riverdale and Rock Falls will play at 5:30 p.m. with the Storm and E-P to meet at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Rock Falls and E-P will tip off the night at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Storm vs. Riverdale in the nightcap.

The JV teams will play the same matchups each night in the Storm Gym with the game times flipped.

At Pontiac: St. Bede returns to the Turkey Tip-Off Tournament with games at Pontiac on Nov. 17 vs. Peoria Notre Dame and Limestone on Nov. 18, both at 5:30 p.m., and on Nov. 19 vs. Pontiac at 7 p.m.

There will be crossover finals with the Prairie Central pool on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Fairbury starting at 10 a.m. with the championship at 2:30 p.m.

Annawan girls won’t play this season

Seven years removed from winning their second state championship in four years, Annawan will not be fielding a girls team at any level this season due to lack of numbers.

The Bravettes won Class A state titles in 2013-14 and 2016-17, taking third in 2012-13. They have also won two regionals in the past three years.

Annawan went 7-20 last year with a varsity roster of six seniors, a junior and a freshman.

DePue will also not be fielding a high school girls team this year.

Boys basketball tournaments

The Bureau County boys will start up the following week.

Princeton will be back at Ottawa starting Nov. 24 with pool games vs. Ottawa, Pontiac and Sterling with L-P and Streator on the other side.

Hall heads to Serena starting Nov. 25 against Newark with pool games to follow with Somonauk and Seneca, ending Saturday, Nov. 29.

St. Bede will be at the Route 17 Tournament at Woodland starting Nov. 24 against Woodland.

LaMoille will return to the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament, opening with the host Raiders on Nov. 24.

Bureau Valley has left the Wethersfield tournament to form a new one with Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Falls and Riverdale with games at multiple sites.