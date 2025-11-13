Bureau County Ag hosts free reindeer feed Store at Princeton Christmas Walk

Bureau County Ag in the Classroom will kick off the holiday season by hosting a free Reindeer Feed Store during the Princeton Christmas Walk on Nov. 22 and 23. (Photo provided by Bureau County Farm Bureau)

Bureau County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom will kick off the holiday season by hosting a free Reindeer Feed Store during the Princeton Christmas Walk on Nov. 22 and 23.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days in the Prouty Building on Main Street.

Children can learn what Santa’s reindeer eat to fuel their annual journey. The program will showcase the grains and hay farmers grow to create a balanced feed ration for the reindeer.

Kids will also have the chance to identify different feed ingredients and make their own feed bag to take home for Christmas Eve.

Attendees can stop by to visit Santa and prepare a special snack for his reindeer, courtesy of Bureau County farmers.