Ottawa Civil War hero spotlighted in new local documentary showing this weekend

Local actress Caitlyn Tucker portrays Ann Dickey Wallace in the Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum’s documentary, “Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace.” (Photo Provided by Margaret "Peg" Reagan)

A new locally-produced documentary will bring to life the story of one of the Illinois Valley’s most notable Civil War figures, General W.H.L. Wallace.

“Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace,” recounts the life of Wallace, an Ottawa native who rose through the ranks to become a general during the Civil War before dying at the Battle of Shiloh.

The project was written and filmed by a small team of volunteers at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum with post-production support funded by an Illinois Arts Council grant.

Margaret Reagan, who wrote the grant and served as project coordinator, said the team wanted to “bring Wallace’s history alive again” with the film.

“It’s a powerful story, and we believe it’s one worth sharing,” Reagan said. “We have a class act documentary, and I truly believe it is festival-worthy.”

The film features local actors Nick Yanek and Caitlyn Tucker portraying Wallace and his wife, Ann Dickey Wallace, with narration drawn from family letters and writings. Reagan said the production blends archival photos with AI-enhanced imagery to help visualize events.

Musician and composer Chris Vallillo scored the film, using period music to match the tone of Wallace’s letters and battlefield experiences.

Vallillo has produced multiple project-driven shows exploring historical themes over the past 20 years. However, his connection to the Wallace project goes back two decades to when he and Reagan first worked together on a school program.

At the time, Reagan was principal at Central School and had received a grant from the Illinois Arts Council to bring an artist into the classroom. Vallillo served as the artist-in-residence, helping students turn lessons from their social studies units into music.

“One of the classes wrote a song about General Wallace back then,” Vallillo said. “That song became the ending piece of the documentary. So in a way, this project started 20 years ago.”

Reagan said that early collaboration led her to Vallillo to help shape her vision for the documentary.

“Back then, I saw how Chris could take what students were learning and make it come alive through music,” Reagan said. “That’s the same energy he brought to this film - helping people feel the emotion behind the story, not just hear the facts.”

The documentary’s first showings will be nightly at 6 p.m. Nov. 15-20 at the museum, 1100 Canal St. Tickets are $10 at the door, and reservations can be made at the museum’s website or by calling 815-431-9353.

The museum and Vallillo will also host a special “home concert” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa. The period music from the film is performed by Vallillo in the mansion’s upstairs parlor. Tickets are $25 through the museum.