La Salle-Peru High launches next stage of agriculture program

La Salle-Peru Township High School will host a community meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, to announce the next stage of replanting the agriculture program.

“In less than one year of having a full-time Ag instructor, we’ve seen our budding program blossom with Cavalier students taking part in major projects and events at the local and national level,” Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said in a news release. “By building a dedicated Agriculture Center, we will accelerate that growth while maintaining the commitments we made to our agricultural community when we decided to Replant L-P’s Ag Program.”

All L-P families and community members are invited to attend.

According to a news release, the project will be financed through school district funds, but community members and businesses are also invited to “Plant a Legacy” by making contributions toward the project.

Donations will offset the project cost for the school district and support the growth of agricultural education in our community.

“There are so many L-P alumni, community members, and businesses who believe in ag education in the Illinois Valley,” Wrobleski said. “By planting a Legacy in the L-P Agriculture Center, those supporters can ensure generations of Cavaliers will have the best opportunities to succeed and know their contribution is being recognized in a very visible way.”

The various levels of donor recognition will be detailed during the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Wrobleski at 815-223-2373 or swrobleski@lphs.net.