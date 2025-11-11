Snow doubt about it, Kiana Brokaw has some day at nationals

Kiana Brokaw, a sophomore from Princeton, runs for Sauk Valley in Sunday's NJCAA National Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They had blizzard conditions at the start of the day for the men's race with three inches of snow that stuck on the ground. (Photo provided by Nick Hartz)

Kiana Brokaw earned a trip to the NJCAA National Cross Country championships for Sauk Valley College.

She just didn’t know it was going to come with challenges.

The runners in Sunday’s nationals in Fort Dodge, Iowa were greeted by blizzard conditions at the start of the day for the men’s race with three inches of snow that stuck on the ground by the time the women ran.

“The athletes knew that PRs weren’t going to be on the table but still went out there and ran. The women ran next in awful conditions with an equally determined performance,” Sauk coach Nick Hartz said.

Brokaw, a sophomore from Princeton, finished 160th in a field of 321 runners with a time of 23:10.7 in the 5-kilometer race. She placed eighth in last week’s regionals with a season-best 22:24.2 to qualify.

Addyson Miller led three IVCC runners by placing 216th in 24:24.1.

Brock Loftus, a senior from Ohio, Ill., led University of Illinois-Springfield at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional in Kenosha, Wis. on Saturday with a 36th-place finish, running a steady 31:46 10K.