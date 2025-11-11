Princeton girls take aim on regional title, repeating as Three Rivers East champs

Princeton's Keighley Davis (left) and Camryn Driscoll return for their senior season as the Tigresses take aim on a regional championship. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton girls basketball team has played for a regional championship in each of the past three seasons.

The Tigresses bring back the firepower to play for a regional title a fourth time, and this year they’d like to win it along with repeating as the Three Rivers East champions.

“With the success this program has had in the past few seasons, the girls have their sights set on repeating as conference champions and winning a regional, as they should,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “But we can’t focus on the results we want. We have to just focus on the process that will get us there.”

Seniors Camryn Driscoll and Keighley Davis will lead the Tigresses’ charge. Both have three years of varsity experience and have played big roles to winning 67 games so far. One is a 1,000-point scorer, Davis with 1,157 points, and the other, Driscoll (986), soon to join her as early as the first game this season. Davis will take aim on Tiah Romagnoli’s school scoring record of 1,506 career points.

“Our program is blessed to have the duo of Cam and Keighley. They are great people, great leaders, they work extremely hard at practice and they are very talented,” Gonigam said. “Our younger girls can learn a lot from their approach and how they play the game. Cam and Keighley have had very successful careers so far and they aren’t done yet. It should be exciting to watch them play together this season.”

Davis, who averaged 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals last season, and Driscoll, who averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 steals, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, were both unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference and All-BCR first-team selections.

Driscoll is very excited to get started to achieve her own and team goals.

“I’ve been working a lot in the offseason and I’m excited to put my work into play again. I really want to end my high school basketball career on a good note,” she said. “Our roster is a little on the younger side this year so my goal is to really step into senior leadership and help the younger girls feel comfortable and experience success.

“On a larger scale, I really want to win conference again and I want to win regionals very badly as our girls haven’t won a regional since 2007. Being able to achieve that for my senior season in volleyball and basketball would truly be awesome.”

Sophomore center Payton Brandt (5.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) gained All-Three Rivers East honorable mention honors and was named to the All-BCR second team.

Also returning this season after seeing some varsity action last season are junior guards Riley Rauh and Kiyrra Morris and forward Danika Burden. New to the varsity level this year are juniors Addy Dever (F), Maddie Gibson (G) and Maegan DuPreez (C) and freshman Ava Munson (G).

Sophomores Alice Scruggs (G), Jocelyn Strouss (F) and Piper Hansen (F/G) also expect to contribute to the varsity level.

The Tigresses just got the final pieces of the puzzle back on Monday after an extended volleyball postseason as they gear toward next week’s season-opening Princeton Holiday Tournament.

“With the success of our volleyball team, we are getting a bit of a late start, and I hope that will help us to focus on making small improvements each day and continuing to get better over the course of the season,” Gonigam said. “We must build depth and get contributions from all the girls on our team and lean on our seniors for their leadership and experience.

“Several teams in the conference also bring back their main players, so it is going to be a battle each and every night.”

Princeton shared the Three Rivers East crown with Kewanee last year, both finishing 8-2 in the league.

The Tigresses open the season at 8 p.m. Monday against Henry with games to follow against Putnam County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Midland at 8 p.m. Thursday.