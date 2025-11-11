IVCC’s prior learning credit cuts degree time, boosts careers

Illinois Valley Community College’s Prior Learning Credit program turns work and academic experience into college credit, helping students finish degrees faster and enter the workforce sooner, IVCC said in a news release.

Ottawa’s Deputy Fire Chief and paramedic instructor, Michael Mills, used the program to earn a third college degree. He applied for a Prior Learning Assessment that considered his previous IVCC associate’s degree, a bachelor’s in education, and work experience to award him an associate’s degree in paramedicine.

“Having a degree in paramedicine opens all kinds of doors,” Mills said in a news release. “You can advance your career by getting further formal education.”

Crystal Credi, IVCC’s dean of student success, explained that the college evaluates transcripts, professional certificates, licensures, and other documentation to determine what credit can be awarded.

Awarding credit for prior experience helps make college more affordable by allowing students to complete programs with fewer classes, the release said. Some courses may require proficiency tests to measure skill levels.

“There is no charge to upload materials, but those awarded prior learning credit pay a per-credit-hour processing fee that is still lower than full tuition,” Credi said.

Credi cited a 2022 study showing that 70% of people over age 25 in the district lack certificates or degrees and have little or no college education. She noted that employers are eager to hire credentialed, skilled workers.

Heather Seghi, dean of health professions, said in a news release that anyone can qualify for prior learning credit, including current or prospective students, military veterans, and adult learners. Applicants must have earned at least 15 credit hours at IVCC.

Seghi said the program has boosted enrollment overall.

“We are giving students the credit they deserve, and they will come back to IVCC to succeed in another area or elevate their education,” she said. “Prospective students are making more connections with us, and they tell their friends about IVCC.”

To apply for an assessment or learn more, visit ivcc.edu/priorlearning.