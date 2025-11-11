Bureau Valley girls taking lessons learned last year to the court this year

Bureau Valley junior Libby Endress returns for her third season on the Storm varsity. She was the Storm's leading scorer at 12.0 ppg (Mike Vaughn)

Jon Henegar’s first season as Bureau Valley girls basketball coach had its ups and downs.

The Storm started the season winning four of their first five games, but had a pair of four-game losing streaks and a couple three-game skids. They won their last two regular-season games and their first in regional play before falling to eventual regional champion Alleman 54-26 in the semifinals to finish at 13-20.

Henegar said having their learning curves last year can only pay off this season.

“Having experience really makes a difference. We’ve got nine players back who played in every game last season, so they know our pace, our expectations and how to get through the ups and downs of a full season,” Henegar said.

Senior forward Emily Wright is excited to see how well the Storm can do this season.

“I think we will be able to go pretty far this season, especially knowing coach Henegar is our biggest supporter,” she said.“Last year having him as a coach and getting to know him made us realize how determined he is to make us the best we can be. We all appreciate how much time and effort he puts in. He makes one of the longest seasons of the year enjoyable to be a part of. Having a coach like him is very important to us girls.

“Sometimes I think he gets more excited than we do, which makes us laugh. His coaching style is a big boost of confidence and motivation for us. I am excited for another season being coached by him, and I can’t wait to see our progress.”

Junior Libby Endress looks to continue building off her first two years with the Storm varsity. She was named first-team All-BCR and second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference as a sophomore, leading the Storm in scoring at 12.0 ppg along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals a game.

Sophomores Brooke Helms and Brynley Doty will both be expected to take another step. Helms (6.1 ppg), who earned All-BCR Honorable Mention as a freshman, will take on the point guard role this year, while the Storm will utilize Doty’s size and skill both inside and on the perimeter. The 5-10 Doty averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman.

The Storm also have six seniors who will play important roles. Wright (4.2 ppg) and Kadyn Haage (5.6 ppg) return as starters, while guards Emma Mussche, Abby Jamison and Ashlyn Maupin and forward Maddie Wetzell will also contribute.

“Each senior brings something different that will help us this year,” Henegar said.

Juniors Maggie Besler (F) and Sierrah Taylor (G) move up to varsity and have “made noticeable improvements since last season,” Henegar said.

“Overall, we are excited to get games underway,” Henegar said. ”We have clear team goals and are looking forward to working toward them. We want to play fast on offense and mix things up defensively, and we will continue to emphasize those areas in practice."

The Storm will host their Thanksgiving tournament for the second year beginning Tuesday, Nov. 18, with games against Rock Falls, Erie-Prophetstown and Riverdale. Henegar said they are ready to go.

“It has been a great first week of practice. The girls have brought strong energy, effort and enthusiasm every single day,” Henegar said. “We’re excited heading into the season, returning a majority of our roster from last year along with our coaching staff of Bret Helms, Savannah Sisk and Jess Judd. They do an outstanding job preparing the girls and bringing consistency to our program.”

There will also be seven sophomores and seven freshmen competing at the JV level this season for the Storm under the direction of Coach Helms. Henegar said “we are looking forward to their continued growth and development throughout the year.”