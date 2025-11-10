See artistic works Friday at NCI ARTworks in Peru

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday for the works of photographer Eddie (E.J.) Rodriquez, artist Nadler (Nate) Petit-Dieu and photographer Larisa Sarver. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday for the works of photographer Eddie (E.J.) Rodriquez, artist Nadler (Nate) Petit-Dieu and photographer Larisa Sarver.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. The works will be on exhibit and available for purchase at NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru from Nov. 14 to the first week of December.

E. J. Rodriquez specializes in capturing images of nature and urban landscapes from most of the lower 48 states of the USA, as well as from England, Russia, and throughout Europe. His work is featured in prestigious private and commercial collections in the US and abroad.

Nadler, a.k.a Nate, Petit-Dieu, has been creating artwork for the majority of his life. His works include drawings of imaginative superheroes and fantastical characters. He is a concept artist who is as much at home with a brush as he is with a pencil.

Larisa Sarver grew up on a farm with some woodland area outside of Serena. She has exhibited both her photographic work and her paintings at various juried and non-juried art exhibitions throughout the Illinois Valley.