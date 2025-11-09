Tiskilwa Historical Society hosts free veterans tribute with Barry Cloyd’s ‘The Drummer Boy of Shiloh’

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will honor veterans with a free performance of “The Drummer Boy of Shiloh” by singer and storyteller Barry Cloyd at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at the Museum on Main.

Cloyd’s show combines music and storytelling to depict the Civil War through the eyes of a young drummer boy, celebrating the courage and sacrifice of veterans past and present.

Before the program, visitors can view a military uniform and memorabilia exhibit at the Gallery on Galena, 550 N. Galena St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Braided Creek Wind and open to the public. More information is available at tiskilwahistory.org.