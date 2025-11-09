Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Tiskilwa Historical Society hosts free veterans tribute with Barry Cloyd’s ‘The Drummer Boy of Shiloh’

The village of Tiskilwa recently received recognition as a project winner for the 2020 Governor’s Hometown Award. On behalf of all volunteers of the community, the Tiskilwa Historical Society entered details of a project of transforming the former legion hall into the Gallery on Galena.

(File photo) Gallery on Galena (Photo provided by Tiskilwa Historical Society)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will honor veterans with a free performance of “The Drummer Boy of Shiloh” by singer and storyteller Barry Cloyd at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at the Museum on Main.

Cloyd’s show combines music and storytelling to depict the Civil War through the eyes of a young drummer boy, celebrating the courage and sacrifice of veterans past and present.

Before the program, visitors can view a military uniform and memorabilia exhibit at the Gallery on Galena, 550 N. Galena St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Braided Creek Wind and open to the public. More information is available at tiskilwahistory.org.

Bureau CountyBCRIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois