Sunny Weber runs to state championship; Mendota soccer falls: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls cross country

Sandwich’s Weber wins 1A state championship: At the IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, Sandwich senior Sunny Weber captured the Class 1A state championship with a run of 15 minutes, 54.42 seconds, a full 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Isabella Keller of Effingham St. Anthony.

Weber’s run was the third fastest recorded in state history and the fastest of any girl Saturday. She previously won the Class 2A state championship in 2024 (16:11.27)

Weber’s teammate Kayla Kressin placed 152nd in the field of 252 with a time of 20:14.51, and Isla Stevens was 173rd with a 20:31.75.

Boys cross country

Somonauk’s Stillwell runs to 99th: At the IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Somonauk/Leland senior Landin Stillwell ran the course in 16 minutes, 2.33 seconds to place 99th in a field of 257 for the Bobcats.

Boys soccer

Columbia 3, Mendota 1: In the IHSA Class 1A state championship match, the Trojans (25-5) finished the season as 1A’s state runners-up.

“It was a big game of ups and downs, and both teams played evenly until they got their first goal and then they struck first on us, 1-0,” Mendota coach Nick Myers. “And then they got the red for taunting. It obviously gave us some momentum, and I thought we came out in the second half with a little more fire and energy then what they had and then us getting the tying goal I felt really good after that.

“But then us getting the red card with Isaac (Diaz) I think swung the momentum of the game, and they were able to get a couple goals on their throw-ins which were pretty dangerous all season for them.”

