Princeton’s Open Prairie Christkindlmarkt Nov. 22: German market, traditional food, family fun

(File photo) Attendees of the German Christkindlmarket in Princeton line up to taste authentic German food, including bratwurst and sauerkraut on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Open Prairie United Church of Christ. This year's event will be on Nov. 22. (Olivia Doak)

Open Prairie United Church of Christ will hold its annual Christkindlmarkt, a traditional German Christmas market, on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event takes place at the church, 25 E. Marion Street in Princeton, behind the Apollo Theater, as part of Princeton’s Main Street Christmas Walk.

Visitors can enjoy hot mulled cider, lebkuchen, stollen, and other sweets throughout the day. At 11 a.m., the Market’s Brathaus will open, serving a traditional German lunch alongside mac and cheese for children.

The market also features an international cookie bazaar, handmade candies, and Equal Exchange coffees, teas, and chocolates. Local artisans will offer their crafts, and the Princeton High School German Club will sell German Advent calendars.

Children can color and decorate wooden star ornaments on-site or take them home to finish.

The Christkindlmarkt is held inside the church, is accessible to all, and offers free parking across the street. Admission is free. For more information, call or text (815) 878-7975.