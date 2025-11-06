Three Wolfpack youth football teams win Pop Warner state championships

The 8U Wolfpack captured the Pop Warner 8U Illinois Division 2 state championship thanks to a 25-12 triumph over the Illinois Junior Celtics. (Provided by Wolpack Athletics)

Three Wolfpack Athletics youth football teams based in Ottawa captured Pop Warner Football state championships at their age level last weekend in Plainfield.

The 8U Wolfpack captured the Pop Warner 8U Illinois Division 2 state championship thanks to their 25-12 triumph over the Illinois Junior Celtics. A 19-13 semifinal win over Algonquin earned the Wolfpack the title-game berth.

The 12U Wolfpack triumphed 19-13 in overtime over the Bolingbrook Trojans to claim the Pop Warner 12U Illinois Division 3 state championship, having advanced to the title game with a 30-6 victory over Bolingbrook in the semifinals.

The 9U Wolfpack edged the Rockford Renegades 16-13 to avenge their only loss and win the Pop Warner 9U Illinois Division 3 state title. The team qualified for the championship with a semifinal victory, 12-6 over Memorial Park.

All three Wolfpack state championship teams advanced on to this weekend’s Pop Warner Mid-America Regional Championships in Crown Point, Indiana, and will face teams from the host state. Ottawa’s 8Us will play Portage; the 9Us face Merrillville; and the Wolfpack 12Us play Michigan City.