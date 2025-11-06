The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Connor Medina

Capturing 107 of 227 total votes in an online poll, Ottawa boys cross country runner Connor Medina is the 2025 fall sports season’s final Times Athlete of the Week.

Medina led the Pirates, running to 17th place individually at the Class 2A Metamora Regional, as they qualified for the sectionals. He won out on a ballot that also included Landin Stillwell (Somonauk/Leland boys cross country), Luca Trammel (Streator girls cross country) and Liz Vazquez (Earlville girls volleyball).

Weekly ballots will return when winter sports get underway and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty).

Ottawa's Connor Medina races during the Ottawa Nautical Mile Relay at Catlin Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Medina: My history teacher calls me C-Speed.

One of my favorite slogans I’ve ever seen on a t-shirt was worn by a cross country runner: “Your sport’s punishment is my sport.” How did you first get into running cross country, and what do you enjoy about it?

I started running track first because I wanted to try a sport. Later in seventh grade, I had realized I enjoyed distance running and decided I had to join cross country in high school.

The La Salle County Invitational always seems to be a highlight for area runners. What did it feel like to get the win in your first county invite?

It felt like all the work I had put in over the summer and at practice was finally paying off.

Were you happy with your freshman year running? What do you plan to work on to get ready for your sophomore season?

I would say that I am quite happy with how my freshman season went. I struggled a little with nutrition and my confidence, so I believe those are some things I can work on.

Could you name three of your favorite courses you’ve run this year? What did you like about them?

My favorite courses were Detweiller (in Peoria), Sterling and Seneca. I really liked Detweiller and Sterling because the courses are nice and flat with wider turns. I enjoyed Seneca because the course was really scenic, and it was not just one single loop repeated multiple times.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up?

My favorite cartoon when I was younger was “Garfield and Friends.”

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose?

I would choose to go to an Ivan Castro concert. His music always helps relieve my stress and has been an important part of my life.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

I would choose to go to R Grotto, and I would order a Caesar salad and pasta.

Seasonal question: What are you most looking forward to piling on your plate at Thanksgiving?

My Thanksgiving plate would have multiple slices of pumpkin pie.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

One thing many people probably wouldn’t guess about me is that I really like animals, and I enjoy spending time outdoors.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

After high school, I hope to run cross country and track. I also hope to work as a veterinarian.