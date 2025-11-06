Shaw Local

Princeton Logan, Bureau Valley to battle for SRC championship tonight

Spring Valley JFK to play for eighth-grade title

Starved Rock Conference

Starved Rock Conference (Provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton Logan and Bureau Valley will play for the seventh-grade girls basketball championship in the Starved Rock Conference tournament at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Peru Parkside.

Top-seeded Logan defeated No. 4 Mendota 52-23 while No. 2 Bureau Valley topped No. 3 Ottawa 34-9 in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Lions beat the Storm 29-20 in conference play this season.

The Storm opened with a 34-2 win over No. 7 Spring on Saturday while Logan received a bye.

No. 1 seed Spring Valley JFK will play No. 2 Ottawa for the eighth-grade title at 7:45 p.m. tonight. The Wildcats defeated No. 4 Peru 35-19 while Ottawa edge No. 3 Princeton 26-25 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL