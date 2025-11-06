Princeton Logan, Bureau Valley to battle for SRC championship tonight

Princeton Logan and Bureau Valley will play for the seventh-grade girls basketball championship in the Starved Rock Conference tournament at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Peru Parkside.

Top-seeded Logan defeated No. 4 Mendota 52-23 while No. 2 Bureau Valley topped No. 3 Ottawa 34-9 in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Lions beat the Storm 29-20 in conference play this season.

The Storm opened with a 34-2 win over No. 7 Spring on Saturday while Logan received a bye.

No. 1 seed Spring Valley JFK will play No. 2 Ottawa for the eighth-grade title at 7:45 p.m. tonight. The Wildcats defeated No. 4 Peru 35-19 while Ottawa edge No. 3 Princeton 26-25 in Tuesday’s semifinals.