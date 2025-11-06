Notebook: Mary Scheri, Mason Kimberly repeat as Spring Creek club champions

Mary Scheri and Mason Kimberly retained their club championships at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Scheri won for the ninth straight time, Kimberly for the seventh.

Scheri took first place for the women’s tournament with Bonnie Marusich claiming second.

Vickie Frenzer won the Women’s A Flight with Sue Jereb second.

Kimberly, the Hall High School golf coach, shot a 71, edging TJ Templeton (72) by one stroke to take top honors for the men.

Joey Dudek won the A Flight with Austin Pelzynski second.

Jake Postula was the B Flight champion and Jim Knoblach was second.

Bill Grotti was the “Senior” champ and won C Flight with Rick Fusinatto in second.

Fall travel softball

Piper Hansen, a sophomore pitcher from Princeton, played for the KC Select Fastpitch Backsmeyer, who won the Top Gun Select Invite in Kansas City last weekend. The win earned the Select a bid to the IDT in Colorado next July.

Hansen had a 3-0 record with a save, seven strikeouts and 1.07 ERA over 13 innings pitched.

Two more Princeton girls, Avah Oertel and Kiyrra Morris, played for the Heartland Havoc Premier Maraden in the tournament in a different bracket.