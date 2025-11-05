Vaccaro honored by Illinois Supreme Court

Greg Vaccaro, La Salle County Circuit Clerk, was honored by the Illinois Supreme Court for his service as chairman of the Committee on Circuit Clerk Education Judicial College. (Photo provided by Greg Vaccaro)

Greg Vaccaro, La Salle County Circuit Clerk, was honored by the Illinois Supreme Court for his service as chairman of the Committee on Circuit Clerk Education Judicial College.

Vaccaro received a certificate of appreciation in recognition of dedicated service and commitment to leadership and public service.

The Judicial College’s goal is to enhance the performance of the judicial system by continuously improving the competence of all persons performing judicial branch functions. Responsibilities include designing curricula and courses that identify knowledge and skills to be attained by judges and justice partners.

The awards were presented on Oct. 17 in Lombard, presided over by director Cyrana Mott. Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White was among the 175 attendees. The honor was presented to all circuit clerks, judges and other court partners who volunteer on their committees.

Greg Vaccaro has served as circuit court clerk since 2016 and chairman of the CCCE committee since 2022.