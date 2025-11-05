Peoria Notre Dame rallies to defeat Princeton in sectional semifinals

Princeton coach Andy Pick high fives the bench after the Tigresses' Game 1 win in Tuesday's sectional semifinal match at Riverdale. Peoria Notre Dame rallied to win in three sets. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Coach Andy Puck and his Princeton Tigresses were fighting to “Stay Alive in 25” in Tuesday’s Class 2A Riverdale Sectional semifinals

They took that battle cry deep into the third set of leading 18-14 over Peoria Notre Dame.

The Irish rallied to the game at 18 and scored the final three points of the game to take the match with a come from behind 15-25, 26-16, 25-22 to advance to Thursday’s sectional finals against host Riverdale.

What made the loss sting more was it was there for the Tigresses’ taking.

“On the way over I was thinking, ‘Just stay alive in 25,’” Puck said. “We just weren’t able to at the end. We’re better than that. We know that. But you’ve got to give Notre Dame a ton of credit. Just took us out of our comfort zone.”

“We had chances. We just didn’t execute in the right way that I know we can. We should have won that game,” senior Keely Lawson said. “There’s nothing we can do about it now. It was a good rally, We didn’t make the blocks, they were just finding the holes really where we weren’t.”

The Tigresses jumped out to leads of 6-1 and 10-3 lead in Game 3. Notre Dame charged back with a 6-0 run to close within 10-9 and tied it at 13.

Caroline Keutzer served for an ace to put Princeton up 15-14. After the Irish sided out, the Tigresses ran off three straight points including an ace by junior reserve Madie Gibson, who proved to be a secret weapon filling in for libero Camryn Driscoll, who had a shoulder injury.

The Irish returned the favor with a 5-0 run and appeared to have a sixth point, but it was overturned when a Notre Dame assistant coach was hit with a yellow card voicing his opinion on the call.

Princeton came back with the point instead to tie the game 19. A kill by Keutzer tied it at 21 and an ace by Keighley Davis tied it back up at 22.

The Tigresses would not score again, however, as the Irish made off with the 25-22 winner.

Senior settler Makayla Hecht said the Tigresses did well to bounce back from the game 2 loss.

“We definitely had to reach down and reset and try to pull it back,” she said.

Lawson said it was a great season for the Tigresses, accomplishing their goal of winning regionals.

“This team is special. That’s about all I can really say about it,” Lawson said. “We went out the wanted to go out. We wanted to make history. We won that regional that we wanted. There’s nothing more than we can ask for.

The Tigresses bow out at 21-15-1, falling in the sectional semifinals for the second time in four years.

Lawson led the Tigresses with 11 kills with Keutzer and Davis adding eight each. Ava Kyle and Davis had 10 points each, Driscoll had 12 digs and Hecht 25 assists.

The Irish (25-12) will meet Riverdale (24-10-1) in Thursday’s sectional finals at 6 p.m. The Rams beat Eureka 2-0 in Tuesday’s first semfinal.