Ottawa medical center to host community blood drive Nov. 18

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center will partner with ImpactLife to host a community blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, in the medical center’s meeting room one, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawaaged.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. Participants aged 16 years can donate with parental permission. Permission forms are available online at bloodcenter.org. A photo ID is required to donate. Donors who gave blood before or on Tuesday, Sept. 23, are eligible to donate.

Appointments are required to attend. To donate, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 3562.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization that provides blood products and services to over 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit bloodcenter.org or ImpactLife’s social media pages.