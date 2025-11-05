Mueller Funeral Home to hold veterans, troops Christmas stockings program

(File photo) Christmas Stocking for Soldiers and Veterans at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa and Peru. Christmas Stocking for Soldiers and Veterans at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Back row from left Jackson, Georgia, Makenzie, Hadley, C.J. and in front Kennedy. (Contributed photo)

Mueller Funeral Home is inviting community members to pick up free Christmas stockings to decorate for veterans and soldiers as part of its annual Christmas Stockings for Soldiers and Veterans program.

Participants will receive a stocking and recommended items list. Attendees can take home, decorate, and stuff the stockings. The funeral home will ship or deliver the stocking to veterans and soldiers abroad. The stockings can be picked up at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Monday, Dec. 1.

“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure,” Mueller Funeral Home funeral director and president Greg Mueller said in a news release.

Mueller Funeral Home is located at 800 First Ave. in Ottawa and 909 Pike St. in Peru.