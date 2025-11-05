IVCC receives donation for future agricultural center’s soil lab

Illinois Valley Community College recently received a donation from W.H. Maze Company to fund a campus soil lab.

The soil lab will be located in the college’s future Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center. The education center is expected to be completed in 2027.

“Maze is honored to support IVCC in the development of this new facility,” Maze Company president Roelif Loveland said in a news release. “We believe investing in cutting-edge educational infrastructure is essential to cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders and innovators. Together, we are helping to build a foundation for progress and sustainability in agriculture.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Maze Company and the family for their generous and impactful contribution to this building campaign at IVCC,” Illinois Valley Community College president Tracy Morris also said in the release “Their commitment plays a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to provide state-of-the-art facilities that will enrich the educational experience of students for years to come and create an innovative soil lab for our students.”

For more information, visit ivcc.edu/foundation/agforward or email tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu.