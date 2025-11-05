13th Judicial Circuit launches new website

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan, Jr. has announced that the newly-created website for the circuit launched on Oct. 14: www.13thjudicialil.gov

The 13th Judicial Circuit includes La Salle, Bureau and Grundy counties.

The website was paid for with funding received through the FY 2025 Illinois Court Technology Modernization Program to continue the Illinois Supreme Court’s initiative to continue technology modernization within local court systems.

The website was created to improve public access to court information, resources, and services to better serve litigants, attorneys and the general public, and to continue the court’s ongoing commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public service.

Key features of the website include: