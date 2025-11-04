Shaw Local

La Salle Rotary Club to hold 55th Annual Draw Down Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network

The La Salle Rotary Club will host its 55th Annual Draw Down Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Paramount Catering Hall, 2411 St. Vincent’s Ave.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the prize drawing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and include a buffet-style meal with dessert, beer, and soda for two people. Attendees also get a chance to win draw down prizes of up to $2,000, awarded to the last ticket drawn.

Proceeds support the club’s charitable efforts, including IVCC scholarships, the Rotary Youth Leadership Award retreat, the annual service project, the third-grade dictionary program, and local charities.

The La Salle Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at noon in the back room of Uptown restaurant. Guests interested in attending a meeting are welcome.

Tickets will be available at the door.

