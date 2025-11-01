2025 BCR Sectional Cross County Preview

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional

When: Saturday, girls race start at 3 p.m., boys at 4 p.m.

Where: Saukie Golf Course, Rock Island

Girls at at glance: Princeton, which placed third at the Seneca Regional, figures be in the middle of the pack, “maybe top 10 or better if we run our best,” coach Pat Hodge said. Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh, fourth and fifth, respectively at regional, look for top 20 to 25 finishes with Alexandra Waca (11th) near the top 40. ... Bureau Valley placed fifth and the Amboy co-op seventh at regional. Gemma Moore leads the Storm charge coming off a 14th-place finish at regional. St. Bede’s Jemma Finley qualified for sectional by placing fifth at regional. ... Hodge looks for a “wild race for the top 6 team qualifying spots,” with the second through sixth-place teams at the Riverdale Regional ending up within 16 points of each other, “very close in cross country terms.” ... Top teams in the running are Winnebago, Stark County, Cambridge, Byron, Sandwich, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Williamsfield, Sherrard and Genoa Kingston. ... Sandwich‘s Sundara Weber won the 2A state championship last year by 16 seconds and ran away with the Seneca Regional by just under 2 1/2 minutes. Other top individuals are Abigail Baumann, Rockford Lutheran; Dusti Smith, Stark County; Emily Downing, Jana VandeCamp, Cambridge; Molly Webb, Winnebago.

Boys at at glance: Bureau Valley is fresh off a runner-up finish at the Seneca Regional. BV senior Maddux Moore was 10th at regional, looking to advance to state. Classmate Adrian Gallardo was right behind him in 11th. ... St. Bede advanced as a team to sectional off a sixth-place finish at regional. Raudel Hermosillo led the Bruins with a 21st-place finish. ... Princeton senior Augustus Swanson has qualified for sectionals for the fourth year, aiming to be in the top 50. He placed 16th at regional. ... Leading teams are Rockford Christian, East Dubuque, Winnebago, Byron, Sherrard, Rockford Lutheran, Rockford Boylan and Sandwich. Top individuals are Evan Knobloch, Stark County; Tim Starwalt, Byron; Kyle Enke, Blake Lindberg, Rockford Lutheran; Evan White, Rockford Christian.

Next: The top 6 teams and top 10 individuals not on one of the qualifying teams will advance to the IHSA State Meet in Peoria on Saturday, Nov. 8