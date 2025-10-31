Shaw Local

Dwight wins first volleyball regional title since 2009: The Times Thursday Roundup

Sandwich and Fieldcrest end season in regional finals

By Brian Hoxsey

Dwight d. Gardner-South Wilmington 28-26, 25-23: In the championship of the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the No. 3-seeded Trojans topped the No. 2-seeded Panthers for a first regional title since 2009.

Dwight (19-15) now advances to Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal of the Watseka Sectional against top-seeded Cissna Park.

Palos Heights Chicago Christian d. Sandwich 25-12, 25-13: In the championship of the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional, the top-seeded Knights rolled to the win over the No. 5-seeded Indians.

Sandwich (8-25) was led by Kayden Corneils (two aces, three blocks) and Rylee Huml (seven digs).

Cissna Park d. Fieldcrest 25-8, 25-17: In the championship of the Class 1A Woodland Regional, the No. 5-seeded Knights (16-17-2) fell to the top-seeded Timberwolves.

