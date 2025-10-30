Streator High School to present “Divided We Fall” play this week

A Streator Township High School student performs during a dress rehearsal for the school’s fall play, Divided We Fall. The show, running Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1, shares stories about the challenges and emotions teens face. (Photo Provided By Rob Tyne)

The Streator Township High School Drama Department will perform “Divided We Fall”, a play by Bryan Starchman, on Oct. 30-31 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m at the Streator High School Auditorium.

The monologue-based play has students performing a dozen monologues addressing a variety of problems that teens face today, including body image concerns, relationship issues and difficult home lives.

Each actor wears a hooded sweatshirt symbolizing personal confinement and remains on stage throughout, occasionally joining the chorus of “echoes,” creating a continuous ensemble performance.

According to a press release from the drama department, the play tackles sensitive topics that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

School counselors, local organization representatives, and counseling hotlines will be available after each performance for anyone seeking support or resources.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students with a school ID.