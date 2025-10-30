Princeton, Newman set for rematch in tonight’s regional finals

Princeton and Newman met twice during the season in Three Rivers East play, each winning on its home court.
The Tigresses defeated the Comets 25-19, 25-14 at home on Sept. 2.
The Comets returned the favor by defeating the Tigresses 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 on Sept. 30 in Sterling.
They will meet for the third time for the Class 2A Princeton Regional championship. In baseball terms, it’s called the rubber game.
Match time is 6 p.m. at Prouty Gym.
The winner advances to the Port Byron Riverdale Sectional to face the Mercer County Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Here’s a look at other area regional finals matchups tonight. All finals start at 6 p.m.
At Bureau Valley (1A): It will be an all-Lincoln Trail showdown between Wethersfield (29-5) and ROWVA-Williamsfield (31-6) at the Storm Cellar. The No. 2 Geese rallied to defeat No. 8 Alleman 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 while the Cougars held off a determined Storm squad 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The regional champ advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.
At Putnam County (1A): The host Panthers upset top-seeded and defending regional champion Henry-Senachwine for the right to play for the regional crown on their home court. PC (21-15-1) will face No. 4 Orion (20-15), which defeated No. 5 St. Bede 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 in Wednesday’s nightcap.
The winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Biggsville West Central Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.
At Somonauk (1A): No. 11 Amboy-Ohio (9-18-4) continued its upset march to the regionals finals by upsetting No. 3 and host Somonauk 25-14, 20-25, 25-15. Kiera Karlson had 10 kills and Jillian Anderson had six kills, 17 points with five aces.
The Clippers knocked off No. 6 Yorkville Parkview Christian 25-19, 25-17 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Amboy-Ohio takes aim on No. 2 Aurora Christian, which defeated No. 7 Earlville 25-12, 25-19, in tonight’s regional finals.
Their winner moves on to the Lanark Sectional to face the Savannah West Carroll Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.
At Galesburg (3A): No. 2 LaSalle-Peru (29-5) is playing No. 3 Metamora (22-12) for the right to return home for next week’s sectionals. The Cavs beat No. 9 Galesburg 26-24, 25-10 while the Redbirds defeated No. 6 Geneseo 30-28, 17-25, 25-19 in Tuesday’s semifinals.
The regional champ will meet the winner of the Sterling Regional at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.