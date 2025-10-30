Shaw Local

Newark, Serena to play for a 1A regional title: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Earlville, Somonauk and Flanagan-Cornell all have seasons end

Serena and Newark logos (Brian Hoxsey)

By Brian Hoxsey

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Yorkville Christian 24-26, 25-16, 25-19: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional, the top-seeded Norsemen regrouped after dropping the opening set to the No. 8-seeded and host Mustangs on Wednesday.

Newark (31-4) was led by solid performances from Rylie Carlson (14 kills, 10 digs, five blocks), Zoey Carlson (11 kills, six digs, two blocks), Heather Buhle (eight kills, 11 digs, two aces), Taylor Jeffers (19 assists, nine digs), Ella Bromeland (12 assists, 13 digs) and Morgen Hergenhahn (17 digs).

Newark plays Serena at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the championship match.

Serena d. Polo 25-18, 25-22: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional, the No. 4-seeded Huskers (24-11-1) topped the No. 5-seeded Marcos in straight sets.

Serena received fine outings from Rebekah Shugrue (25 assists, four aces, five digs, two kills, two blocks), Kendall Whiteaker (seven digs, five kills, a block), Anna Hjerpe (11 kills, eight digs, an ace), Brynley Glade (eight digs, four assists) and Aubrey Duffy (eight kills).

Serena plays Newark at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the championship match.

Aurora Christian d. Earlville 25-12, 25-19: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders (21-13) saw their season come to a close with the loss to the No. 2-seeded Eagles.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (13 digs), Audrey Scherer (five kills), Jessie Miller (three kills, a block) and Payton Actis (three service points, two aces, seven assists).

Amboy d. Somonauk 25-14, 20-25, 25-15: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the No. 3-seeded Bobcats (19-10) ended the season with a loss to the No. 11-seeded Clippers.

Fieldcrest d. Flanagan-Cornell 25-21, 25-16: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Woodland Regional, the No. 5-seeded Knights (16-16-2) swept past the No. 4-seeded Falcons (17-15)

Fieldcrest, which advances to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match against top-seeded Cissna Park (33-1), was led by Jersey Modro (six kills, three blocks), Pru Mangan (17 digs), Macy Gochanour (13 digs, 12 assists), Kelani Armstrong (12 digs), TeriLynn Timmerman (nine digs, two aces) and Kaitlyn Palm (nine digs).

Dwight d. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 25-12, 25-12: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the No. 3-seeded Trojans (18-15) rolled to the win over the No. 6-seeded Warriors.

Dwight will now play No. 2-seeded Gardner-South Wilmington in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match.

