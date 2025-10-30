Jefferson Elementary names October Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa is recognizing students who demonstrate strong emotional intelligence through its RULER program. (Photo provided by Jefferson Elementary )

Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa is recognizing students who demonstrate strong emotional intelligence through its RULER program.

According to a news release from Jefferson, the school utilizes the RULER Approach, an evidence-based program that teaches social and emotional skills, including recognizing, understanding and managing emotions.

A key component of RULER is the Classroom Charter, in which students and teachers agree on positive emotions and behaviors to foster a supportive learning environment, according to the release.

Each month, teachers select students who best embody these values as “Champions of the Charter.” These students show dedication, positive role modeling, and strong emotional intelligence.

This October, Jefferson Elementary congratulated the following Champions:

Kindergarten : Albert H. Brooks K. and Emery M.

: Albert H. Brooks K. and Emery M. 1st Grade: Griffey F., Everleigh D., and Malachi S.

Griffey F., Everleigh D., and Malachi S. 2nd Grade: Dawson O., River K., Leo T., and Mason D.

Dawson O., River K., Leo T., and Mason D. 3rd Grade: Remi L., Fiona G., Ruby M., and Aiden B.

Remi L., Fiona G., Ruby M., and Aiden B. 4th Grade: Autumn H., Kristany S.-G., and Adelyn D.

The school also thanked Jimmy John’s for donating sandwiches to celebrate the Champions at a special luncheon.