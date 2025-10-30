Shaw Local

IVCC Spring 2026 registration open; payment deadline Dec. 10

Current students register online; new students meet counselors soon

By Shaw Local News Network

Registration for Spring 2026 classes at Illinois Valley Community College is underway.

Current students should use the College’s online portal, IVCC Self-Service, to plan their schedules and register as quickly as possible.

New students should complete an application and schedule a meeting with a counselor to register and schedule any necessary placement tests. Now is a good time to get a financial aid application underway, too.

To preserve their chosen class schedules, students must pay in full or arrange a payment plan by Dec. 10 using IVCC Self-Service at www.ivcc.edu/selfservice. Students receiving financial aid must also notify the Cashier by that date.

