IVCC Spring 2026 registration open; payment deadline Dec. 10

Registration for Spring 2026 classes at Illinois Valley Community College is underway.
Current students should use the College’s online portal, IVCC Self-Service, to plan their schedules and register as quickly as possible.
New students should complete an application and schedule a meeting with a counselor to register and schedule any necessary placement tests. Now is a good time to get a financial aid application underway, too.
To preserve their chosen class schedules, students must pay in full or arrange a payment plan by Dec. 10 using IVCC Self-Service at www.ivcc.edu/selfservice. Students receiving financial aid must also notify the Cashier by that date.