Day of the Dead altars at IVCC celebrate culture and memory

Students and employees stop in IVCC’s main atrium to admire the symbolic displays and personal tributes that make an eye-catching Day of the Dead altar. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Day of the Dead altar is filled with candles, personal treasures, photos and symbols to remember loved ones.

Similar displays have been assembled across Hispanic communities as Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) approaches on Nov. 1-2, in celebration of family ties, shared cultural history, and connection, IVCC said in a news release.

“Those who have passed are never truly gone – they are in the stories we tell. The altars are a way to stay in touch with our ancestors and pass those traditions on,” student Valerie Valdes of Mendota said in a news release.

Valdes said Day of the Dead reminds her that her identity is something to cherish and be proud of.

“Because I know my family’s sacrifices made it possible for me to be here,” she said. “Sometimes I feel too American to be Mexican, or too Mexican to be American, but the blend of two worlds is what makes me who I am.”

Art instructor Shannon Slaight embraces IVCC’s observance because it brings solace at a time of year that is a painful reminder of her younger sister’s death. Slaight places her sister’s favorite snacks on the altar each year, and her family leaves messages.

“We work hard to keep her memory alive, which I believe is the true meaning of this activity, she said in a news release. ”Sharing our grief gives us a chance to place that hurt somewhere. Realizing we can lean on each other for support helps us feel not so alone."

This year, student Brisa Nunez of Mendota created an altar in her bedroom decorated in memory of her father, according to the release. It includes a can of his favorite beverage, among other mementos.

“That altar brought me so much joy, which is why I wanted to create one this year at home,” Nunez said in a news release. ”Day of the Dead reminds me how beautiful and short life is, and how grateful we are for the time we had with someone.”

Nunez said the altar reminds her how many people like her there are.

To hear more on this topic, listen to IVCC’s recent podcast at https://soundcloud.com/ivcceagles/ivcc-pulse-day-of-the-dead .