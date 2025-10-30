Bureau Valley rallies, but falls in semifinals to ROWVA/Williamsfield

Sawyer Secrist knew her team had their backs against the wall.

So she put them on her back.

The ROWVA/Williamsville senior striker ripped off five straight kills to rally the Cougars to a decisive third game victory over Bureau Valley, taking Wednesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal at the Storm Cellar 25-20, 23-25, 25-21.

“I get so excited. It’s a like feeling no one’s ever had before,” Secrist said. “Sometimes you got to put the team on your back and let them play.”

The Cougars (31-6) advance to play No. 2 Wethersfield (29-5) in Thursday’s finals at 6 p.m. The Geese rallied to defeat No. 8 Alleman 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Bureau Valley coach Saige Barnett praised her seniors for getting the Storm (16-17) where they got this season.

“Those seniors are the catalyst of change. The leadership and love they poured into the program will have a lasting impact on the future of BV volleyball,” she said.

“The end of the season is always hard, but this group of girls left it all out on the floor. That I all I can ask as a coach and they did that willingly and with no hesitation. They wanted it, we just fell short.”

Bureau Valley trailed 18-14 in Game 2, but tied it up with a 4-0 run, including two kills by senior Maddie Wetzel. Sophomore Mya Shipp hit for three kills and classmate Brynley Doty for one before to send the Storm to a 25-23 win.

The Storm took an 18-14 lead in Game 3, only to have the Cougars turn the tables this time with a 5-0 run to go up by 1. Elijah House tied it up at 19 with a block and the Storm took a 21-20 lead on a hitting error by R/W.

Then came Secrist, who put the match away with her five big kills.

“We decided, ‘hey it’s time to get going.’ We can’t give up here like we do sometimes,” Secrist said.

Barnett said the Storm knew they had their hands full with Secrist having played them in conference last week.

“She’s a play maker. She is a talented volleyball player that has a bright future ahead of her if she decides to pursue this thing further,” she said. “We knew going into tonight that we would have to contain her. She was going to get her kills. She was going to standout. I am proud of the way our girls battled and stayed in it the entire game despite the talent on the outside.

“Hats off to ROWVA. They played a good match. They earned it and I wish them the best going forward as they continue to represent the LTC.”

Bureau Valley led early in game 1 at 5-2 and 8-5.

Then here came the Cougars, using a 6-0 run for an 11-8 lead and finishing off a 14-5 streak to seize a 14-9 edge.

Senior Emily Wright served an ace to draw the Storm within 19-15, Doty struck for three kills to make it 21-18.

Maddie McGary served up two aces to put the Cougars up 24-18. A kill and an ace by Doty drew the Storm within 24-20, but they got not closer as R/W took the opening set.