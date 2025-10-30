Bureau County Christmas For Kids launches annual toy drive

The Bureau County Christmas For Kids is collecting toys and donations for its annual holiday drive. (Photo provided by Gale Hart)

The Bureau County Christmas For Kids is collecting toys and donations to support families in need this holiday season.

Since 2013, the Princeton Wesleyan Church has hosted and supported this all-volunteer nonprofit group.

The organization provides gifts to children in families with kids in eighth grade and younger across multiple communities, including Princeton, Malden, La Moille, Ohio, Van Orin, Walnut, Manlius, Sheffield, Neponset, Buda, Tiskilwa, and Wyanet.

Donations can be made by mailing checks to Princeton Wesleyan Church or by depositing funds directly at Heartland Bank in Princeton.

Volunteers will hold public toy drives in Princeton on November 8 and November 22, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first event will be in front of the Princeton Fire Department, and the second outside the Apollo Theater.

Residents can also drop off new toys at designated collection boxes placed throughout western Bureau County. In Princeton, boxes are located at places including Bureau County Metro Center, Central Bank, Dollar General, Douglas School, Evangelical Covenant Church, First Christian Church, First State Bank, First United Methodist Church, Heartland Bank (North and Main branches), Jefferson School, Jillian’s Hair Salon, Lincoln School, Logan Jr. High, Midland Bank, MTM Recognition, New Hope Church, OSF St. Clare Hospital, Princeton High School, Princeton Public Library, Princeton Wesleyan Church, Rustique Hair Salon, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, and TSC.

Additional collection points outside Princeton include Bureau Valley High School, Community State Bank in Neponset, First State Bank branches in La Moille and Van Orin, La Moille High School, Malden Banking Center, Manlius Banking Center, Mason Memorial Public Library in Buda, Ohio School, Sheffield Banking Center, Socks Place in Wyanet, and Tiskilwa Public Library.

The Bureau County Christmas For Kids encourages community members to contribute and help ensure children in the area have gifts this holiday season.