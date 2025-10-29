Princeton-Illinois DAR chapter holds annual Day of Service Oct. 3

The Princeton-Illinois Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner )

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Day of Service to celebrate the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s 135th anniversary on Oct. 3.

The chapter collected clothing, blankets, food, formula, and diapers for Magi Baby Chest, a social outreach program that assists families with young children. The Princeton-Illinois chapter was also visited by Virginia Mullen, the California State American Indian Committee chair. Mullen offered the chapter an “Indigenous American minute.”

The chapter inducted new member Jenny Wheat. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on Oct. 11 in 1890.

For more information, visit dar.org.