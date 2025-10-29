Ottawa High senior Mary Stisser earns DAR Good Citizenship Award

Ottawa Township High School senior Mary Stisser was selected as the school’s 2025-26 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award recipient, recognizing her leadership, service and community involvement. (Photo Provided By Kane Farabaugh)

Ottawa High School senior Mary Stisser has been selected as the school’s 2025-26 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award recipient.

The award honors students who show dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

As a student-athlete, Stisser competes at the varsity level in both volleyball and basketball, serves as a doCHANGE peer mentor, is a member of the student council and the National Honor Society, coaches for the “Volley for Tots” program and volunteers throughout the community.

“Throughout all the community service I have been a part of, the one where my impact spoke the loudest to me is the Christmas dinner for those in need,” Stisser said in a news release. “My basketball program volunteers every year, and it always sticks with me how grateful and friendly these community members are.”

Stisser said receiving the award was not something she set out to earn, but it felt validating.

“It’s almost like a payoff of all the work you put in for three or four years,” she said. “You get the validation of doing the right thing - keep doing it.”

She also reflected on overcoming challenges in recent months.

“This summer I broke my ankle and tore two ligaments and had to have surgery,” Stisser said. “It was really difficult, but it definitely allowed me to grow more personally, and it made me realize the kind of person I wanted to be - to be able to support others.”

With volleyball season wrapped up, Stisser is preparing for her final basketball season in Kingman Gym. She also recently announced her commitment to play college basketball at Black Hawk College in Moline, where she plans to pursue a degree in physical education.

“I’m hoping to get recruited and transfer out to play at a four-year college afterwards,” she said. “That’s definitely a big goal right there.”

The winner from the local Illini Chapter will be announced in December during a luncheon at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa, honoring all area recipients.