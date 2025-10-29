Ottawa girls volleyball sees season end; area’s 2A, 1A teams move on: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Dixon d. Ottawa 25-16, 23-25, 25-13: At Rochelle, the Pirates saw their season come to an end, but not before putting a scare into the higher-seeded Dukes, pushing them to three sets.

“We’ve had a bit of a roller coaster of a season,” first-year Pirates head coach Kristina Kore said. “We’re a very young team, we’re very much just learning how to play on this stage, and we trained knowing it was going to be a tough match today and to just leave it all on the floor.

“I thought we played very well. I’m very happy.”

Meredith Waldron with nine digs, Bailey Etscheid with five digs, Ashlynn Ganiere with 12 assists and Jordyn Allen with seven assists were among the leaders for Ottawa, which finishes the season with a record of 9-23-2.

Sandwich d. South Shore International 25-14, 25-6: At Palos Heights, the Indians advanced to Thursday’s championship match of the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional against the hosts with the straight-sets triumph.

Leading Sandwich were Khloe White (nine assists), Rylee Huml (14 digs), Bailey Frieders (four aces), Kayden Cornelis (10 aces) and Mikayla Brain (four kills).

Seneca d. Coal City 26-24, 19-25, 27-25: At Seneca, the hosts of the Class 2A Seneca Regional survived a wild thriller with the Coalers to improve to 24-11 on the season and advance to Thursday’s championship.

Seneca, the third seed, will play No. 2 Manteno, a 25-20, 25-16 winner over Bishop Mac.

Dwight d. Unity Christian 25-2, 25-3: At Dwight, the host Trojans dismissed Unity Christian to move on to Wednesday’s semifinals.

Dwight (17-15) will play Morgan Park Academy.

Serena d. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-8, 25-15: At Yorkville, the Huskers moved on in the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional with the straight-sets triumph over AFC.

Kendall Whiteaker (two aces, two blocks, five digs), Rebekah Shugrue (15 assists, two aces), Anna Hjerpe (six kills), Trinity Weber (eight digs) and Aubrey Duffy (six kills, five digs, four aces) were among the leaders for fourth-seeded Serena, which plays No. 5 Polo on Wednesday.

Somonauk d. Indian Creek 25-15, 25-12: At Somonauk, the hosts of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional rolled into Wednesday’s semifinals with the straight-sets victory.

Girls swimming

Metamora 53, L-P Co-Op 41: At La Salle, Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the Cavaliers lost a dual.

Nauman won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.1 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.81. Finley Jobst won the 50 freestyle in 26.36 seconds for the Cavaliers.