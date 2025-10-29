Bureau Valley, St. Bede, Amboy-Ohio advance to semifinals: Tuesday’s BCR volleyball roundup

The Bureau Valley, St. Bede and Amboy-Ohio volleyball teams all advanced in the IHSA postseason with quarterfinal victories on Tuesday night.

At Manlius: No. 6 Bureau Valley defeated No. 11 Stark County 25-13, 25-20 in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal at the Storm Cellar.

Libby Endress had six points, four kills, one block, six digs and eight assists, Emily Wright had seven points, two aces, and 18 digs and Emma Mussche had seven points, two aces, four digs and seven assists for the Storm, who will play No. 3 ROWVA-Williamsfield (30-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in semifinal play.

Other leading contributors for the Storm (16-16) were Mya Shipp (5 kills, 2 blocks), Brynley Doty (8 kills, 5 digs), Brooke Helms (5 points, 1 ace, 8 digs), Maddie Wetzell (4 kills) and Esther Kalapp (12 digs).

LaMoille saw its season end with a 25-9, 25-6 loss to ROWVA/Williamsfield in Wednesday’s first quarterfinal.

At Granville: Kijah Lucas had seven kills and three blocks to lead No. 5 St. Bede to a 25-6, 25-13 victory over No. 12 Galva in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal.

Hanna Waszkowiak had six kills and a block while Lily Bosnich had six digs and four aces and Ava Balestri added 12 assists for St. Bede (18-12-1), which will play No. 4 Orion (19-15) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Orion defeated Ridgewood 25-18, 25-10.

At Somonauk: Ohio’s Jillian Anderson had a team-high five kills along with two aces for No. 11 Amboy-Ohio in a 25-19, 25-17 upset win over No. 6 Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy.

Peyton Payne had three kills and Kiera Karlson four aces for the Clippers (8-18-4), who play No. (3) Somonauk (17-8) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.